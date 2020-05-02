STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alcoholic man kills mother

In a shocking incident, an alcoholic man allegedly killed his mother at Yamanpalle village under Mutharam mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Friday.

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: In a shocking incident, an alcoholic man allegedly killed his mother at Yamanpalle village under Mutharam mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Friday. 

The deceased has been identified as S Rajamma. According to Kataram police, the accused, S Madhukar, 26, a daily-wage labourer, used to consume alcohol and frequently beat his mother. On Thursday, Madhukar demanded money to purchase alcohol and when his mother refused to give money, he started beating her up, resulting in her death. 

