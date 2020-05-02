STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao for grease-wheeling economy

Suggests measures to Union Minister Piyush Goyal on how to reboot the Indian economy.

Published: 02nd May 2020

KTR

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday made some suggestions to the Union Government on the measures to reboot the economy in the Covid era. Rama Rao, on Twitter, suggested the implementation of various measures to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

He felt that this was the time for India to be under the top 20 in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). “While we combat the Coronavirus with a coordinated strategy, I would like to propose some measures that the Union Government may initiate to reboot and energise our economy to attract investments to our country. India has a great opportunity, let’s grab it aggressively,” Rama Rao told Goyal.

Suggestions
Carry out bold and essential reforms at the earliest
Imbibe best practices in EoDB to propel India into top 20 in the world rankings
Update our dated labour laws and bankruptcy laws
Guarantee and honour consistency in State policies to investors
Focus should be on creating world-class industrial infrastructure on a mission mode over the next one year
This includes large self-contained industrial parks, corridors, world-class ITIs and polytechnics, two to four for every State
It’s vital to go for capacity-building in infra and skills

How to achieve it

  •  Active scouting of markets
  •  Creating a deal better than what competing nations offer
  •  Soft loans for procuring quality machinery
  •  International training of staff

Other measures

  •  Bailout for SMEs
  •  Direct financial assistance for SMEs in worst-affected sectors
  •  Easy and soft credit for others
  •  Deferment of dues
  • Form an Empowered Strategy Group to identify and follow up on investment opportunities involving State governments and industry leaders
