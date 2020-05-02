KT Rama Rao for grease-wheeling economy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday made some suggestions to the Union Government on the measures to reboot the economy in the Covid era. Rama Rao, on Twitter, suggested the implementation of various measures to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

He felt that this was the time for India to be under the top 20 in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). “While we combat the Coronavirus with a coordinated strategy, I would like to propose some measures that the Union Government may initiate to reboot and energise our economy to attract investments to our country. India has a great opportunity, let’s grab it aggressively,” Rama Rao told Goyal.

Suggestions

Carry out bold and essential reforms at the earliest

Imbibe best practices in EoDB to propel India into top 20 in the world rankings

Update our dated labour laws and bankruptcy laws

Guarantee and honour consistency in State policies to investors

Focus should be on creating world-class industrial infrastructure on a mission mode over the next one year

This includes large self-contained industrial parks, corridors, world-class ITIs and polytechnics, two to four for every State

It’s vital to go for capacity-building in infra and skills

How to achieve it

Active scouting of markets

Creating a deal better than what competing nations offer

Soft loans for procuring quality machinery

International training of staff

Other measures