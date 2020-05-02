Lockdown robs Sircilla weavers of saree orders

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Scores of powerloom weavers in Sircilla district, who earned their fame by manufacturing Bathukamma sarees, are now in dire straits due to unemployment owing to the outbreak of Covid and the subsequent lockdown. The powerloom workers, who have been out of work ever since the announcement of the first phase of lockdown, are now finding it difficult even to purchase essential commodities and are reportedly reeling under severe financial crisis.

Not just one or two, but all powerlooms in the district have been remaining shut for the past 39 days with no production activities, leaving the weavers in the lurch. Speaking to Express, Jakkam Narsaiah, a powerloom weaver, said that the sector has never gone through such a dry spell, and that too for this long period, in its history. According to sources, there are 30,000 powerloom units in Sircilla town and its neighbouring areas and as many as 25,000 persons, including weavers, unit owners and workers, earn their daily bread by depending directly and indirectly on the sector.

Earlier, we used to manufacture about one lakh metres of cloth daily, including Batukamma sarees and other government orders. However, we are jobless now, he added. Meanwhile, a woman named Konda Laxmi, who used to earn about `100 to `200 daily by spinning threads at a powerloom unit, said that she is facing severe financial crisis now and is finding it difficult to even purchase groceries. The situation is same for almost all weavers in the district and they are eagerly waiting for the lifting of lockdown, she added.

Speaking to Express, the assistant director of the Handloom and Textiles Department, V Ashok Rao, said that there has been no severe impact on powerloom sector and production of and Batukamma sarees till now due to the lockdown situation. If the lockdown continues for another one month, the production of Batukamma sarees may be delayed, he opined.

Meanwhile, as per directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the Rajanna-Sircilla district administration, led by Collector D Krishnabhasker, has initiated the distribution of essential commodities, worth `500, to the powerloom weavers. Speaking to Express, the district collector said that as per directions of by KTR they are also providing Rs 500 cash to each weavers who lost their employment.