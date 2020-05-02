STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lockdown robs Sircilla weavers of saree orders

Dist officials distribute groceries worth Rs 500 to jobless weavers as per KTR’s directions.

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Powerloom workers sit idle near one of the units in Sircilla.

Powerloom workers sit idle near one of the units in Sircilla.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Scores of powerloom weavers in Sircilla district, who earned their fame by manufacturing Bathukamma sarees, are now in dire straits due to unemployment owing to the outbreak of Covid and the subsequent lockdown. The powerloom workers, who have been out of work ever since the announcement of the first phase of lockdown, are now finding it difficult even to purchase essential commodities and are reportedly reeling under severe financial crisis. 

Not just one or two, but all powerlooms in the district have been remaining shut for the past 39 days with no production activities, leaving the weavers in the lurch. Speaking to Express, Jakkam Narsaiah, a powerloom weaver, said that the sector has never gone through such a dry spell, and that too for this long period, in its history. According to sources, there are 30,000 powerloom units in Sircilla town and its neighbouring areas and as many as 25,000 persons, including weavers, unit owners and workers, earn their daily bread by depending directly and indirectly on the sector.

Earlier, we used to manufacture about one lakh metres of cloth daily, including Batukamma sarees and other government orders. However, we are jobless now, he added. Meanwhile, a woman named Konda Laxmi, who used to earn about `100 to `200 daily by spinning threads at a powerloom unit, said that she is facing severe financial crisis now and is finding it difficult to even purchase groceries. The situation is same for almost all weavers in the district and they are eagerly waiting for the lifting of lockdown, she added.

Speaking to Express, the assistant director of the Handloom and Textiles Department, V Ashok Rao, said that there has been no severe impact on powerloom sector and production of and Batukamma sarees till now due to the lockdown situation. If the lockdown continues for another one month, the production of Batukamma sarees may be delayed, he opined.

Meanwhile, as per directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the Rajanna-Sircilla district administration, led by Collector D Krishnabhasker, has initiated the distribution of essential commodities, worth `500, to the powerloom weavers. Speaking to Express, the district collector said that as per directions of by KTR they are also providing Rs 500 cash to each weavers who lost their employment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sircilla
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp