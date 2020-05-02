Sanjay Kumar Jha to assume charge as Midhani CMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministry of Defence, through a Presidential Order, has appointed Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha, Director (Production and Marketing) of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (Midhani) as its Chairman and Managing Director on Friday.

Jha has served in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for more than 27 years. In the field of atomic energy, he has been credited with several technological innovations like processing of nuclear materials of different grades such as alloy.

He has carried out simulation and modelling of two dissimilar metals used for development of fusion technology. Jha has also developed titanium half alloy and full alloy tube in different sizes for light combat aircraft and PSLV applications. He has invented a process to develop unique properties in pressure tube; a life time component for nuclear power reactors.