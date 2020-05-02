SC directs TS Genco to pay wages to 584 employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court directed Telanagana State Power Generation Corporation (TS Genco) on Friday to pay 584 employees, who are awaiting posting at the organisation, within a week. While refusing to pass any further order, the bench stated that TS Genco’s objections with regard to the 584 employees are to be considered by Justice DM Dharmadhikari’s committee and Andhra Pradesh Genco after hearing all affected persons.

A bench comprising of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna passed this order in an appeal filed by TS Genco. The appeal contended that TS Genco cannot continue to discharge the financial liability for months together in respect to the 584 employees. On March 26, Dharmadhikari’s one-man committee issued directions that the 655 and 584 employees, awaiting postings in AP and TS power utilities respectively, be paid regular monthly salary from April 1, by the respective power utilities.

It said outstanding issues on allocation and arrears of salary will be taken up by the committee after the lockdown is lifted. On April 8, the Supreme Court clarified that its interim order in the case shall not prejudice any of the rights of Telangana power utilities to press their objections with regard to 584 employees. Besides, its order shall not preclude the objections to be considered in accordance with law by the one-man committee.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the counsel for TS Genco submitted that they cannot continue to discharge the financial liability for months together. After hearing the submissions of the counsel, the bench said that it is open to TS Genco to request the committee to take up the objection and take a decision on an early date after hearing all affected persons.