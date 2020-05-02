Telangana: Man kills daughter; claims financial troubles as reason

By PTI

SANGAREDDY (TELANGANA): A daily wage labourer allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter and claimed he killed her due to financial problems, police said on Saturday. The 35-year-old man was father of two daughters and a son, police said on Saturday.

On Thursday night, he, his wife and children were asleep in their hut. In the middle of the night, he woke up and allegedly screamed that his elder girl was missing, they said. His family members and neighbours found the baby dead near the hut.

Police, who started investigation, grew suspicious and questioned the man. During the probe, the man confessed to have killed the girl by slitting her throat as he was not able to take care of her, police said. They added that a case was registered and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.