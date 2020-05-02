Telangana: Six new positive cases; recovery rate at 47 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded only six new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the State’s total tally to 1,044. The day recorded no new deaths. Twenty-two patients were discharged on Friday, which puts the recovery rate at 47 per cent with only 552 patients left to be cured of the virus.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, speaking to mediapersons, reiterated the government’s efforts in bringing down the Covid-19 spread by intensifying the lockdown in containment zones and conducting tests scientifically. They are now planning to appoint nodal officers in Red Zones to enforce containment efforts effectively.

22 cases have no contact history with positive patients, says Eatala

A major reason for initiating such an intensive approach, he said, was that of the 1,044 cases in Telangana, nearly 20-22 cases had no contact history with positive patients. “We are assessing how these cases got the Covid-19 infection and looking into whether they got the infection by handling currency notes or through some other form,” said the Minister at his press conference.

Assuring citizens about the efficacy of the health system in finding any stray cases, the Minister stated that Telangana was quick to identify Markaz returnees and prevented the number of infections from exploding. “Had we not found out about Markaz, we could have been the city with the most Covid cases.

In fact, Telangana alerted the country about the Markaz epicentre in Delhi. Meanwhile, a constable deputed to Medipally police station reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. Eatala took a dig at the BJP for verifying with Interministerial-Central Team whether the government was doing a good job. “This sows seeds of suspicion that the BJP doesn’t want the State to win the fight against Covid,” he said.