STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS to file review plea against SC judgment

“We will soon file a review petition seeking 100 per cent reservation for tribals in teacher posts in Agency areas,” Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Friday.

Published: 02nd May 2020 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Constitutional bench’s judgment quashing 100 per cent reservation for tribals in teacher posts in Agency areas.

“We will soon file a review petition seeking 100 per cent reservation for tribals in teacher posts in Agency areas,” Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Friday. After a review with the officials here, the Minister said the State government issued a GO providing 100 per cent reservation to tribals in teacher posts in the combined Andhra Pradesh in 2000. However, it was challenged in the Supreme Court. The Constitutional bench quashed the GO on April 22, the Minister added.

The Minister told the officials that the review petition be filed with all the relevant information after obtaining suggestions from the legal experts and peoples’ representatives. “The State government will not compromise on protecting the rights of the tribals,” she said. As the GO was issued in the combined AP, the State government has decided to coordinate with the AP government and file the review plea.

Meanwhile, the State BJP unit has asked the State government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court with regard to quota to tribals. The SC judgment has created unrest among the tribal population in the Agency areas, said Ramachander Rao, BJP floor leader in the Legislative Council. Also, the All India Tribal Federation (AITF) said nearly 25,000 tribal employees, who were appointed under the scrapped GO, have been uncertain about their future. “As per the fifth schedule of the Constitution of India, the Apex Court’s judgment is not applicable to scheduled areas,” the AITF said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp