TS to file review plea against SC judgment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Constitutional bench’s judgment quashing 100 per cent reservation for tribals in teacher posts in Agency areas.

“We will soon file a review petition seeking 100 per cent reservation for tribals in teacher posts in Agency areas,” Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Friday. After a review with the officials here, the Minister said the State government issued a GO providing 100 per cent reservation to tribals in teacher posts in the combined Andhra Pradesh in 2000. However, it was challenged in the Supreme Court. The Constitutional bench quashed the GO on April 22, the Minister added.

The Minister told the officials that the review petition be filed with all the relevant information after obtaining suggestions from the legal experts and peoples’ representatives. “The State government will not compromise on protecting the rights of the tribals,” she said. As the GO was issued in the combined AP, the State government has decided to coordinate with the AP government and file the review plea.

Meanwhile, the State BJP unit has asked the State government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court with regard to quota to tribals. The SC judgment has created unrest among the tribal population in the Agency areas, said Ramachander Rao, BJP floor leader in the Legislative Council. Also, the All India Tribal Federation (AITF) said nearly 25,000 tribal employees, who were appointed under the scrapped GO, have been uncertain about their future. “As per the fifth schedule of the Constitution of India, the Apex Court’s judgment is not applicable to scheduled areas,” the AITF said.