Vijaysen Reddy appointed Telangana High Court judge

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the President of India appointed advocate Bollampalli Vijaysen Reddy as the judge of Telangana High Court. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on Friday in this regard. He would take charge of the new post on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Telangana HC has issued a notice on Friday stating that the swearing-in-ceremony of Vijaysen Reddy would take place in the first court hall at 11.40 am. With this, the strength of the High Court judges touches 14 as against the sanctioned strength of 24.

Vijaysen Reddy was born in Hyderabad on August 22, 1970. His father, late Justice B Subhashan Reddy, was the judge of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court and had also served as the Chief Justice of Madras and Kerala High Courts before his retirement on March 2, 2005. Vijaysen completed his LLB from PRR Law College and got enrolled as an advocate on December 28, 1994. During his span of 25 years, he has dealt with several cases relating to civil, criminal, land acquisition, arbitrations and so on.