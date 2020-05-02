STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Vijaysen Reddy appointed Telangana High Court judge

In a significant development, the President of India appointed advocate Bollampalli Vijaysen Reddy as the judge of Telangana High Court.

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the President of India appointed advocate Bollampalli Vijaysen Reddy as the judge of Telangana High Court. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on Friday in this regard. He would take charge of the new post on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Telangana HC has issued a notice on Friday stating that the swearing-in-ceremony of Vijaysen Reddy would take place in the first court hall at 11.40 am. With this, the strength of the High Court judges touches 14 as against the sanctioned strength of 24.

Vijaysen Reddy was born in Hyderabad on August 22, 1970. His father, late Justice B Subhashan Reddy, was the judge of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court and had also served as the Chief Justice of Madras and Kerala High Courts before his retirement on March 2, 2005. Vijaysen completed his LLB from PRR Law College and got enrolled as an advocate on December 28, 1994. During his span of 25 years, he has dealt with several cases relating to civil, criminal, land acquisition, arbitrations and so on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court Vijaysen Reddy
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp