100 induction furnace industries cry for help in Telangana

Around 100 induction furnace industries in Telangana, on the verge of closure due to the lockdown, asked the TSSPDCL to help it survive. 

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 100 induction furnace industries in Telangana, on the verge of closure due to the lockdown, asked the TSSPDCL to help it survive. In a memorandum addressed to TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy, the All India Induction Furnaces Association (South Central Region) requested the discoms to issue the power bill for March/April as per actual meter readings, reduce the tariff by 15 per cent and demand charges proportionate to factory working days.

“The steel industry in the State is reeling under huge financial burden such as interest payments, fixed electricity charges and payment of salary/wages to employees,” it said.  The industries produce pellets, which are used for manufacturing TMT steel bars required in construction activity. “Complete waiver on fixed electricity charges for the steel industry will cost the State exchequer a mere Rs 20 crore. But, it will help the industries during this unprecedented time,” the association stated.

It cited examples of Punjab and Gujarat, which came to the rescue of industries by waiving minimum energy and demand charges. “Post lockdown, things do not look bright for the steel industry as major demand comes from infrastructure, where spending will take a hit,” association member Vinod Kumar told Express on Saturday He said furnace industries in the State were providing an employment to 50,000 people, paying Rs 2,000 crore power bill and Rs 2,000 crore GST annually.  “No relief from the State government in fixed electricity charges will push these industries towards becoming sick.”

