Agri officials told to furnish details of facilities at Koheda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State Principal Secretary for Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, and the Commissioner and Director of Agricultural Marketing to furnish complete details, along with photographs, of the facilities provided to fruit vendors and agents at Koheda village in Ranga Reddy district.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram passed the order in the petition filed by the Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association and two others, challenging the authorities' decision to shift the fruit market from Gaddiannaram (Kothapet) to Koheda amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They sought to declare the decision, that only mango traders and farmers can temporarily do business at Koheda and allow others to continue in the city, as discriminatory. The petitioners stated that Koheda had no basic facilities for vendors. They sought directions to the authorities concerned to allow farmers and traders to do business at Gaddiannaram. The judge adjourned the case by one week.