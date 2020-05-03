STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Agri officials told to furnish details of facilities at Koheda

They sought to declare the decision, that only mango traders and farmers can temporarily do business at Koheda and allow others to continue in the city, as discriminatory.

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State Principal Secretary for Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, and the Commissioner and Director of Agricultural Marketing to furnish complete details, along with photographs, of the facilities provided to fruit vendors and agents at Koheda village in Ranga Reddy district. 

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram passed the order in the petition filed by the Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association and two others, challenging the authorities' decision to shift the fruit market from Gaddiannaram (Kothapet) to Koheda amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They sought to declare the decision, that only mango traders and farmers can temporarily do business at Koheda and allow others to continue in the city, as discriminatory. The petitioners stated that Koheda had no basic facilities for vendors. They sought directions to the authorities concerned to allow farmers and traders to do business at Gaddiannaram. The judge adjourned the case by one week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp