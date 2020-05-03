Cheer all around as Godavari water flows into canals in Telangana

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The dreams of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have come true. Soon, his home constituency Gajwel would receive Godavari water through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Finance Minister Harish Rao, on Saturday, released Godavari water from Ranganayaka Sagar into the surge pool of Mallanna Sagar, in addition to canals in Siddipet. Officials sources say that if all goes well, the water would reach Kondapochamma Reservoir in about 10 days.

The water would not only be used to irrigate fields in Gajwel, but also those of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. It may be recalled that the Godavari water had reached Ranganayaka Sagar last month, putting an end to the woes of Siddipet farmers.

The water released from Ranganayaka Sagar is expected to reach Tukkapur pumphouse soon. Later, it would reach Markook pumphouse -- not far from the Chief Minister’s farm house. Once it flows into the Akaram surge pool, the officials would divert the water to Kondapochamma.

As much as 1,01,548 acres of land could be irrigated in Gajwel with the water. The water would also be diverted to Gandhamalla Reservoir in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and the canals of Sangareddy and Medak districts.

Before releasing the water, Minister Harish Rao performed a puja for the welfare of farmers. He thanked the Chief Minister, irrigation engineers and workers for their cooperation in constructing the project. Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, who were present at Ranganayaka Sagar, took a dip in the water to celebrate the occasion.