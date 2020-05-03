STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cheer all around as Godavari water flows into canals in Telangana

The water would not only be used to irrigate fields in Gajwel, but also those of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) Finance Minister T Harish Rao releases water from Ranganayaka Sagar into Mallanna Sagar surge pool with other leaders on Saturday; (above) Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Rasamayi Balakishan take a dip in the water

(Left) Finance Minister T Harish Rao releases water from Ranganayaka Sagar into Mallanna Sagar surge pool with other leaders on Saturday; (above) Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Rasamayi Balakishan take a dip in the water

By ​P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The dreams of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have come true. Soon, his home constituency Gajwel would receive Godavari water through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Finance Minister  Harish Rao, on Saturday, released Godavari water from Ranganayaka Sagar into the surge pool of Mallanna Sagar, in addition to canals in Siddipet. Officials sources say that if all goes well, the water would reach Kondapochamma Reservoir in about 10 days.

The water would not only be used to irrigate fields in Gajwel, but also those of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. It may be recalled that the Godavari water had reached Ranganayaka Sagar last month, putting an end to the woes of Siddipet farmers. 

The water released from Ranganayaka Sagar is expected to reach Tukkapur pumphouse soon. Later, it would reach Markook pumphouse -- not far from the Chief Minister’s farm house. Once it flows into the Akaram surge pool, the officials would divert the water to Kondapochamma. 

As much as 1,01,548 acres of land could be irrigated in Gajwel with the water. The water would also be diverted to Gandhamalla Reservoir in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and the canals of Sangareddy and Medak districts. 

Before releasing the water, Minister Harish Rao performed a puja for the welfare of farmers. He thanked the Chief Minister, irrigation engineers and workers for their cooperation in constructing the project. Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, who were present at Ranganayaka Sagar, took a dip in the water to celebrate the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Godavari Telangana Kaleshwaram
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp