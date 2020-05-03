Construction sites to be disinfected on daily basis in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Telangana government allowed construction activity in the State, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ministry on Saturday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for construction sites where labour camps are located.

Construction activity will be permitted only at construction sites where workers are available on site and no manpower is required to be brought from outside. According to the SOP, activities on the construction site will be permitted subject to strict compliance of protocol issued, including on emergency response, by the Centre.

The entire construction site should be disinfected on a daily basis. Morning briefing sessions and meetings to review site protocols should be held. Also social distancing should be practised, it said. During these sessions, health and safety officers on site must inform everyone, including workers, about the safety guidelines.

The SOP included a wide range of other measures to be followed — thermal screening of everyone entering and exiting a construction site to check for fever, provision for hand wash and sanitisers at all entry and exit points, and ban on tobacco and spitting on site, among others.

