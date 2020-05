By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government deposited the second phase of `1,500 into the bank accounts of 74.35 lakh food security cardholders for May on Saturday.

It transferred `1,115 crore to the banks. Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy said 5.38 food security cardholders without bank accounts would be given the money at post offices.

Also, fair price shops will be open until all beneficiaries take the rice, Srinivas Reddy said.