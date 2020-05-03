Kishan’s New Delhi office sanitised

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The office and residence of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi were fully sanitised on Saturday.

This followed unconfirmed reports that a TV journalist who interviewed the Minister tested positive for Covid-19 and that Kishan Reddy had gone into self-quarantine.

Though the Minister’s office denied the reports of a home quarantine, health officials were not taking any chances and took proper sanitation measures. Meanwhile, sources said that some other journalists, officials and the Minister who have come in contact with the journalist, including the latter’s family, will be undergoing Covid tests.