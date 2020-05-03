Migrants assemble at Warangal railway station

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: After the Central government permitted migrants to travel to their native villages, as many as 600 migrant workers gathered at the Warangal Railway Station on Saturday. Upon being alerted about the assembly, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender rushed to the spot and urged the workers to stay put until the State government arranged transport for them.

Later, they were shifted to the Warangal Bus Stand. Speaking to the workers, the MLA enquired about their troubles. He assured them that all their woes would be resolved as soon as possible. Narender said, “There are at least 5,600 migrant workers in Warangal. The district administration is now gathering information about the workers and making arrangements for their safe return.”