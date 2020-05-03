STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP Uttam Kumar Reddy criticises poor facilities at agri centres

He expressed concern over huge losses faced by farmers because of unseasonal rains and demanded that both the Central and State governments pay compensation to farmers who have lost their crops.

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy at a paddy procurement centre at Kothapalli village in Nalgonda on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that there aren’t enough gunny bags and tarpaulin covers to protect agricultural produce at procurement centres in the State.

Uttam was speaking to mediapersons after visiting paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda rural mandal. 

He wondered why Finance Minister Harish Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav could not accept criticism when the Congress pointed out flaws in anti-Covid measures taken by the State. 
“They must realise that we are living in a democratic country and not a dictatorship.

Opposition parties have a constitutional right to question all actions of the government. Challenging our right to question the government is not only wrong but unconstitutional,” he said.

Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

