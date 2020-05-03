MP Uttam Kumar Reddy criticises poor facilities at agri centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that there aren’t enough gunny bags and tarpaulin covers to protect agricultural produce at procurement centres in the State.

He expressed concern over huge losses faced by farmers because of unseasonal rains and demanded that both the Central and State governments pay compensation to farmers who have lost their crops. Uttam was speaking to mediapersons after visiting paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda rural mandal.

He wondered why Finance Minister Harish Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav could not accept criticism when the Congress pointed out flaws in anti-Covid measures taken by the State.

“They must realise that we are living in a democratic country and not a dictatorship.

Opposition parties have a constitutional right to question all actions of the government. Challenging our right to question the government is not only wrong but unconstitutional,” he said.