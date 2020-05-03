Telangana Bar Council helps needy advocates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bar Council of Telangana decided on Saturday, to extend a financial aid of Rs3,500 each to around 3,400 needy advocates to meet their daily necessities during the lockdown. Besides, while considering the plea of the State Bar council, the advocates welfare fund committee of the Bar Council of India sanctioned Rs 45 lakh to the State Bar Council’s indigent and disabled advocates fund.

There are about 39,000 advocates enrolled with the State bar council and most hail from rural areas. A press release by Bar Council chairman, A Narasimha Reddy, mentioned that the Bar Council committee unanimously decided to extend the financial aid to each applicant and noted that the said decision was taken in view of the Covid outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The committee has resolved to request CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to sanction `200 crore to the State Bar council for this purpose.