Telangana records one death, 17 positive cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded another Covid-19 death on Saturday, taking the total toll to 29. The State also recorded 17 new positive cases, including 15 under the GHMC limits and two in Rangareddy district. Of the total of 1,061 positive cases, 533 are active cases.

Highest percentage of positive cases are in the age group of 21 to 30 years (21 per cent), followed by 31 to 40 years (19 per cent). People above the age of 60 constitute nine per cent. Children under 10 years constitute nine per cent.