Telugu TV industry wants to get back on screen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of the Telugu Producers Council requested Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday to allow shootings of Telugu TV serials as people in the State needed entertainment during the lockdown.

They informed him that people, who were confined to their homes, were not getting any entertainment. They said the staff required for shootings was less and would follow rules.

Star Maa business head Alok Jain, ETV CEO Bapineedu, Zee Telugu business head Anuradha Gudur, Gemini TV business head K Subrahmanyam and Telugu Producers Council chairman Prasad called on Talasani. He said the government would look into their demand after the Cabinet meeting on May 5.