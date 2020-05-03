Tension at TS-Andhra border

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Tension prevailed for a while at Nalgonda’s Wadapally village bordering Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as several migrants from Telangana were making their way to the neighbouring State.

On the directions of the Centre, the State government had arranged transport for as many as 100 migrant labourers who were headed for Andhra Pradesh. However, as soon as they reached the border check-post, the Andhra police stopped them.

They claimed that they were not informed about the migrants’ arrival. A scuffle broke out between the police personnel and the migrant workers in this regard. Upon being alerted, Nalgonda district SP AV Ranganath rushed to the Wadapally check-post and discussed the matter with the higher-ups of the Andhra Pradesh police department. Later, it was agreed that the migrants would be permitted into the State after they undergo medical tests.