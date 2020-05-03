STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijaysen Reddy sworn in as Telangana HC judge

Justice Bollampalli Vijaysen Reddy was sworn in as a new judge of the Telangana High Court on Saturday.

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administered oath of office to B Vijaysen Reddy as judge of Telangana High Court at the swearing in ceremony held in the High Court here on Saturday morning.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Bollampalli Vijaysen Reddy was sworn in as a new judge of the Telangana High Court on Saturday. Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administered oath of office to Vijaysen Reddy at the swearing in ceremony held in the CJ court hall at 11.40 am. Besides the Chief Justice, the strength of the High Court judges now stands at 13 as against the sanctioned strength of 24.

Due to the lockdown restrictions, the oath taking ceremony was live streamed online by using Cisco Webex application. Among the sitting judges, only Justice A Rajasheker Reddy attended the ceremony. Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy conducted the proceedings of the ceremony. State Advocate General BS Prasad, Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy, president T Surya Karan Reddy, public prosecutor C Pratap Reddy, registrars, law officers and some advocates and family members of the new judge were present. 

Vijaysen Reddy, who was born in Hyderabad on August 22, 1970, completed his LLB from PRR Law College and got enrolled as an advocate with the AP Bar Council on December 28, 1994. Initially, he practised in subordinate courts and tribunals before taking up cases in the high court. During a span of 26 years, he dealt with several cases, including civil and criminal cases as well as those related to land acquisition and arbitrations. His father late Justice B Subhashan Reddy was the judge of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court. 

