Hosps must treat patients without fail, says DMHO

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) on Sunday said if any hospital refused to provide medical aid to patients based on their religion, the department would take action against the hospital according to the Private Medical Care and Establishment Act.

The DMHO issued a circular on the issue, which was later sent to the Indian Medical Association district unit, District Nursing Homes Association, and to the Collector. Complaints had been raised by the public that a few hospitals were not providing services to people from a particular religion, due to which they were facing hardship.

