‘Issue travel passes to 38 Tablighis’  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to discharge 38 Jamaat attendees, who are still in Delhi’s quarantine centres despite completing the quarantine period and testing negative, and issue them travel passes.

Owaisi, in his letter, said, “In light of the Ministry of Home Affair’s (MHA) recent notification permitting migrants to return to their States, I request that the concerned persons be discharged from the quarantine facilities and be issued a travel passes.” He also attached the names and details of the 38 persons along with the letter.