Migrants desperate to return home in Telangana

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Despite assurance of their safety and security by the State government, thousands of migrant workers stranded across the six districts of erstwhile Warangal are desperate to go back to their native villages. With the Centre giving the go to State governments to transport migrants back to their homes, a large number of labourers gathered at their nearest railway stations in erstwhile Warangal.

They have been urging the district administration to provide them with transport to return to their native villages. Migrant workers from Chhattisgarh come during the harvest season to work in agricultural fields in the district, while hundreds from Odisha come to work in brick kilns in Mahabubabad and Mulugu.

Migrant workers on their way to the railway station in Warangal

Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha said according to government orders, brick kilns, rice mills, cotton mills, stone crushers and poultry shops had been opened and workers too have returned to their jobs. Speaking to Express, Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya said 2,900 workers from the Tupakula Gudem irrigation project came forward to go their native places. Medical teams have screened them, issued medical certificates, and issued transits passes for vehicles.

Khammam

No help for Granite workers

More than 10,000 labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha, working in granite industries in Khammam, have been appealing to the administration to send them to their native States. Initially, the owners provided food and accommodation to migrant workers, but now they are also not in a position to help them.

Adilabad

migrants being screened

Police has been collecting details of migrant labourers crossing the border between Adilabad and Maharashtra near Penganga checkpost. The workers are being screened using thermal screening devices and the police are stamping their hands before allowing them to move out of the State.Collector A Sridevasena has been monitoring the process.

Nalgonda

helpline for labourers

Nalgonda Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said the district administration has arranged a toll-free number 1800-425-1442 for migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, living in Nalgonda district for assistance. Workers can go back home in their own vehicle after submitting details at Tahsildar office.

Khammam

AP cops stop TS migrants

Tension prevailed at Aswaraopet village on AP border on Sunday as AP police stopped travellers entering the State. As many as 140 migrants from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from TS were hoping they could enter Andhra using government-issued passes. But the AP police said they were not informed.

Peddapalli

workers stage protest

Hundreds of migrant workers, who have been stranded in the Godavarikhani area for last 40 days, staged a protest at NTPC police station in Ramagundam on Sunday. The labourers have been asking police to make transport arrangements so that they can return to their native places. The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the workers after they got into a heated argument with them. Meanwhile, MLA Korukanti Chander assured the workers that he would speak to higher officials to arrange transportation to their respective States. Raju Kumar from Uttar Pradesh said they were made to stay in shelters with no facilities and barely any food. The MLA managed to pacify the workers and said that there were others like them working at NTPC and RFCL factories, who were stranded here. Since the lockdown, all facilities were being provided to them and food was being served by voluntary organisations.