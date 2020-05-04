Newborn dies, parents allege negligence by docs

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A woman, who was admitted to Sangareddy Government Hospital on Saturday, lost her newborn baby after delivery on Sunday.

Chakali Varalaxmi from Posanipally village of Pulkal mandal was admitted to the hospital for her first delivery. On Sunday morning, she delivered a baby boy, but was informed that he died due to breathing problem.

Varalaxmi and Dhanraj alleged that their baby died due to the negligence of doctors. Their relatives staged a protest in front of the hospital and demanded action against the doctors.