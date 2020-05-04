STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No respite: Rising cement prices leave realtors worried in Telangana

Cement manufacturers, however, deny that there has been a hike from their side.

Published: 04th May 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 09:08 AM

Skyscrapers, Building, Real Estate

For representational purposes

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as real estate sector received a partial reprieve from the State government in the form of exemption for construction activity, realtors are accusing cement manufacturers of jacking up prices.  The cement distributors in Hyderabad reveal that the price of cement is hovering around Rs 400 per 50kg bag whereas in rural areas, retailers have hiked it to Rs 450 to Rs 500 per bag.  

Deepak Navandar of Trimurthi Cement Distributors said, “The price of cement has gone up by Rs 100 to Rs 120 per bag since lockdown without any sale. Cement is a commodity whose price is never stable. Its price either keeps increasing or falling. Cement prices might fall once the lockdown is lifted.” Cement manufacturers, however, deny that there has been a hike from their side. Ravinder Reddy, Director Marketing, Bharathi Cements said, “There has been no hike in prices of cement from the manufacturers’ side. Even before the lockdown, the price of a cement bag was Rs 385.

Due to non-availability of cement and no dispatches from plants, dealers have hiked the prices to Rs 450. Very few plants are functioning. The lockdown has impacted cement manufacturers too. Once the lockdown is lifted, demand for cement will determine the price,” he added. 

Govt intervention
A senior executive of another cement company said, “Salespersons of most cement companies are not on ground as many of them went back to their hometowns due to lockdown. Only after 10 to 15 days will we get a clear picture.”  Hike in the cement prices, however, has left real estate developers sour. Accusing cement manufacturers of forming into a cartel, CREDAI Telangana, Chairman, G Ram Reddy, said, “No doubt, cement prices have been increasing from being around Rs 220 to Rs 250 per bag before lockdown.

At a time like this when real estate sector is already suffering due to various factors, it is not right on part of cement manufacturers to hike the prices. Government’s interference is required to stop this trend.”  TREDA Treasurer K Sreedhar Reddy said that the issue was raised recently by the developers in their meeting with the State Chief Secretary.

