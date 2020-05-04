STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana records 21 new COVID-19 positive cases

The day also saw 46 patients being discharged after they recovered and their samples returned negative twice.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Medics prepare to collect samples for swab tests from a COVID-19 mobile testing van, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana recorded 21 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of patients in the State to 1,082. However, no new deaths have been recorded, and the total toll stands unchanged at 29. Of the 21 cases recorded on Sunday, 20 are under the GHMC limits and one from Jagtial district. 

The day also saw 46 patients being discharged after they recovered and their samples returned negative twice. This takes the total number of recovered cases to 545. In what could be considered good news, Telangana has more number of recovered cases compared to the active positive cases being treated in hospitals, whose number is 508.

As on Sunday, 17 districts, including Karimnagar, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar and Medak, have been Covid-free for the past 14 days, and there have been no positive cases in three more districts — Warangal Rural, Yadadri, and Wanaparthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp