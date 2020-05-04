Telangana records 21 new COVID-19 positive cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 21 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of patients in the State to 1,082. However, no new deaths have been recorded, and the total toll stands unchanged at 29. Of the 21 cases recorded on Sunday, 20 are under the GHMC limits and one from Jagtial district.

The day also saw 46 patients being discharged after they recovered and their samples returned negative twice. This takes the total number of recovered cases to 545. In what could be considered good news, Telangana has more number of recovered cases compared to the active positive cases being treated in hospitals, whose number is 508.

As on Sunday, 17 districts, including Karimnagar, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar and Medak, have been Covid-free for the past 14 days, and there have been no positive cases in three more districts — Warangal Rural, Yadadri, and Wanaparthy.