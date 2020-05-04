TS govt has no plans  to enforce Arogya Setu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the Central government is drawing flak for its advisory on the mandatory use of the Arogya Setu app, the State government, sources say, has no plans to enforce its use on its employees.

The State plans to go ahead with its in-house Covid-19 apps, namely the T-Covid 19 for public use and another for internal use.

While T Covid-19 app has been downloaded over 10,000 times on Google Play, the other is being used by around 30,000 State government employees. “We do not have any plans to ask our employees to use Arogya Setu. Our employees will continue using the in-house apps,” IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.