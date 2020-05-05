STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40 special trains to transport migrant workers from Telangana

The details of the train services will be provided to the workers at the respective police stations.  

Published: 05th May 2020 08:54 AM

Migrant workers and pilgrims wave as they board a train to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major move, the State government on Monday decided to facilitate the return of migrant workers to their native States by operating 40 special trains over a period of one week. These special services will be operated from Tuesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made an announcement to this effect after a review meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. The special trains will be operated from not only Hyderabad but from other places, including Warangal, Khammam, Ramagundam and Damaracherla. These trains will be operated to states like Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

During the review, the Chief Minister discussed the plights of migrant labourers and their anxiety to go to their native places, after which he decided to send the migrant workers to their native states by special trains. He also spoke to South Central Railway GM Gajanan Mallya in this regard.  The Chief Minister also appointed IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania and IPS officer

Jitender Reddy as special officers to supervise the entire process. Many migrant workers had already registered their names at various police stations and those who registered their names will be sent back by special trains.

The details of the train services will be provided to the workers at the respective police stations.The Chief Minister’s decision comes on a day when a large number of migrants workers hailing from Jharkhand, Bihar and  Odisha staged a protest at a construction site in Shamshabad

CM urged not to relax restrictions in four districts
Health Minister Eatala Rajender and other senior officials on Monday requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to announce any lockdown relaxations in four districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Vikarabad, where Covid cases and deaths are high

