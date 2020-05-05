Ensure treatment to those with other ailments: HC to Telangana govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the tragic death of a mother and her newborn baby at Jogulamba Gadwal district recently, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to ensure medical services to those suffering from ailments other than Covid-19.

The bench ordered the government to issue a circular to all the government hospitals directing them to extend medical services to all those who approach the hospitals in emergencies. It also directed the State to file a detailed counter affidavit on the issue. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order through a video conference in a PIL, which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by advocate K Kishore Kumar.

Advocate Kishore, in his letter, mentioned the tragic death of a 20-year-old pregnant woman from Leeja mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, who was denied medical services by the doctors concerned and was forced to travel about 200 km to reach Hyderabad. During the course of hearing, the bench said prima facie, it looks like a clear case of medical negligence and posted the matter to May 20 for further hearing.