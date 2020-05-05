STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ensure treatment to those with other ailments: HC to Telangana govt

The bench ordered the government to issue a circular to all the government hospitals directing them to extend medical services to all those who approach the hospitals in emergencies.

Published: 05th May 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

People inside containment zone roam freely on vehicles at Nampally in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the tragic death of a mother and her newborn baby at Jogulamba Gadwal district recently, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to ensure medical services to those suffering from ailments other than Covid-19.

The bench ordered the government to issue a circular to all the government hospitals directing them to extend medical services to all those who approach the hospitals in emergencies. It also directed the State to file a detailed counter affidavit on the issue. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order through a video conference in a PIL, which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by advocate K Kishore Kumar.

Advocate Kishore, in his letter, mentioned the tragic death of a 20-year-old pregnant woman from Leeja mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, who was denied medical services by the doctors concerned and was forced to travel about 200 km to reach Hyderabad. During the course of hearing, the bench said prima facie, it looks like a clear case of medical negligence and posted the matter to May 20 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp