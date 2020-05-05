Telangana High Court questions govt move on land allotment to director Shankar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to explain the rationale behind allotting five acres of prime land at a nominal price of Rs 5 lakh per acre at Mokila village in Rangareddy district to film director and producer N Shankar.While ordering the parties concerned to maintain status quo, the bench warned that it would proceed ex-parte against Shankar if he does not appear before the court.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order through a video conference in a PIL filed by J Shankar, a resident of Karimnagar, seeking to suspend the GO issued in June last year for alienation of the subject five acres of land to film producer N Shankar. The bench directed the petitioner to make State Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration as one of the respondents to the present PIL and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.