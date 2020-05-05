STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR seeks help from SCR to complete pending works in Hyderabad

KT Rama Rao requested SCR authorities to cooperate with the State government as the developmental works are taken up for the convenience of the public.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao holds a meeting with SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya and other officials at GHMC headquarters in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government and the South Central Railway (SCR) have decided to coordinate with each other and expedite the works pertaining to the construction of all Rail over Bridges (RoBs), Rail under Bridges (RuBs) and other pending works in the city, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

The minister made this statement after holding a meeting with SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya and other senior officials from SCR, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) at the GHMC headquarters to discuss various issues pertaining to the construction of pending RoBs and RuBs in the city.

During the meeting he observed that the civic body has taken up various road developmental works under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) and is also laying link and slip roads at various points in the city during the lockdown period.

Though the civic body commenced the construction of RoBs and RuBs in the city long back, in a bid to ease traffic congestion, the works reportedly hit a roadblock due to various reasons and its completion started getting delayed. After which, the civic body officials sought the support and cooperation of Gajanan Mallya for completing these pending works. There are also certain other works related to the Water Board, and linked to the railways work portion, that needs to be completed with the cooperation of SCR, the minister said.

KT Rama Rao requested SCR authorities to cooperate with the State government as the developmental works are taken up for the convenience of the public.The government has taken up these works to solve the traffic issues in the city, he said and requested the railway officials to help expedite the works before monsoon. He also assured that all required permissions and assistance would be extended to SCR for completing the works at the earliest.

The minister informed the officials that MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar will act as coordinating officer to speed up these works. He also suggested to conduct joint inspections for new proposals like slip and link roads, RuBs, RoBs and road widening works. Rama Rao said that they will also appoint an experts’ committee to give suggestions to take up suitable works at railway crossings to avoid accidents.

