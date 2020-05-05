No end to travails of migrant labourers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The travails of migrant labourers seem to be worsening by the day. In Telangana, though 27,000 people registered themselves with the police, they were in the dark as to when and whether they would be sent back home.

In the absence of any clear indication from the authorities, they were doing whatever that seemed apt -- staging dharnas, trying to cross State borders, sitting outside railway stations, bargaining with private vehicle operators for transport and so on.

In Hyderabad, thousands of migrant workers were seen walking from one police station to the other. They were also seen at railway stations in the hope of catching a train back home. “There is no system in place. When we call our local police station or the Collector’s office in West Bengal, they tell us to go to the police station in Telangana. Here, the police brandish lathis. Where do we go?” rued Dippen Hajra, a migrant worker from West Bengal.

The situation was no better in the rest of Telangana. In Adilabad, migrant labourers, headed to MP and Maharashtra, were seen trudging along NH-44 in the sorching heat with their children.

In Nalgonda, about 1,500 labourers protested at the Yadadri Thermal Power Project as they were not paid for the last two months. At Kothagudem too, migrant labourers working at the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station in Manugur boycotted work. BTPS Chief Engineer Balaraj said if the contracting agencies failed to give the wages, Genco would pay the workers and recover the amount from the agencies. Meanwhile, in Khammam, health staff were testing migrants and pass-holders at the State border checkpoints.

At Wadapally in Damacherla mandal, on the TS-AP border, tension prevailed when migrant workers protested after police did not allow them into Andhra Pradesh. Nalgonda SP AV Ranganath visited Wadapally and took up the issue with the AP police, who said they were directed not to let them in. The Telangana police said they did not receive any instructions about making arrangements for the migrants to be sent back home. “We are only collecting details and will act as and when we get instructions,” an officer said.

(With inputs from S Raja Reddy, A Sheshacharyulu,B Satyanarayana Reddy)