No meter reading for May in Telangana due to lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Discoms in the State have decided not to take up meter reading for May given the lockdown. This means that the consumers have to pay the same amount that they paid in May last year for the present month. The State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) issued an order to this effect on Monday. In its order, the ERC also directed the Discoms to ensure continuous power supply to the consumers.

The ERC said the consumers would be intimated about the computed bill amount for the month of May through email and SMS. The Discoms have been asked to take meter-readings of the LT-services in the succeeding billing cycle immediately after the lockdown ends to arrive at the actual consumption and regularise the CC bills raised on provisional basis.