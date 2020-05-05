STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only three new cases; Telangana says lockdown a success

Published: 05th May 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Visual of Mysore Road in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 Lockdown in Karnataka on Tuesday. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With yet another sharp decline in numbers, Telangana recorded only three positive cases of Covid-19 on Monday, all under the GHMC limits. This takes the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,085.

Another 40 people who recovered after multiple negative tests, were discharged on Monday, which takes the total number of recovered patients to 585. Currently, the total number of recovered patients is more than the 471 active cases.

Telangana, despite being among the top 10 worst-affected states, has currently recorded the highest recovery rate amongst these 10 States, with a more than 50 per cent recovery rate. Fortunately, no deaths were recorded on Monday and total toll remains at 29. The death rate of TS is also lower than the national average of 3.2 per cent, at 2.6 per cent.

In addition to this, the bulletin also revealed that the Covid-positive cases peaked in the 6th and the 8th week since the pandemic hit the State, during the weeks of April 6th and April 20th.

The bulletin also stated, “Statistics show that the 1st peak occurred around the 6th of April and 2nd peak, around the 20th of April. There is a dip in number of new cases which denotes that the lockdown was very effective in containing the outbreak and prevented the impending surge of new cases. Social distancing along with all the non-pharmacological interventions are very essential and effective in containing Covid.”

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Comments

