Petitioner asked to furnish WHO guidelines on COVID-19 tests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed petitioner PL Vishweshwar Rao to furnish before it the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation, which specifically states that blood samples of a deceased person be tested for Coronavirus to avert further spread of the deadly virus.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PIL filed by Prof Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, challenging the orders issued by the State Commissioner and Director of Medical and Health Department not to collect samples of the deceased persons for Covid-19 tests.

The petitioner’s counsel, Chikkudu Prabhakar, said there would be increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State if tests were not conducted on a deceased person. In case the samples of a deceased person reveals that he/she had died due to Coronavirus, his family members, friends and others would also have to be tested. The bench posted the matter to May 18 for further hearing.