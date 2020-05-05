Private bus operators fleecing poor migrant workers in Hyderabad

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The migrant workers in Hyderabad, who are anxious to get back to their hometowns, are playing into the hands of the private bus operators who are bleeding them white to transport them to the borders of the neighbouring States.

The unscrupulous bus operators are charging as high as Rs 50 per km, taking advantage of the hapless situation the migrant workers are in, with no mode of transport being available for them. With no jobs, no savings and hunger staring at them, they are at their wits’ end. After reaching the border, these workers are left to themselves and from there they have to stealthily cross the border and then hitch hike their way to their native place, again parting with whatever money they are left with.

The bus operators are also asking the migrant labourers to get police permission to operate their vehicles. It may be mentioned that the police had said that those who make their own transport arrangements would be given permission letter to travel, depending on the merit of each case.

“We went to Gachibowli police station where they did not even allow us to enter the place. At the entrance itself, they told us that if we have vehicles only then passes will be issued. It is there (at the gate), some private operators approached us and offered to help,” said Ram Kumar, a construction labourer, working in the Financial district.

The governments in both the source State and destination State, which in this worker’s case is TS and Jharkhand respectively, have kept him incommunicado over what kind of transport would be provided to him. As situation is hopeless, they are planning to seek loan from their employers to help them go back to their home. For a full trip to Jharkhand, the operators are demanding Rs 1,00,000 for one bus service.

“We have already sent around eight buses to Maharashtra and Odisha. It is a little difficult unless we have a police permit. We are allowing 26 people in a 40-seater bus and are dropping them at the border,” informed one such operator on condition of anonymity. Some of them are also insisting on 70 per cent payment in cash and 30 per cent as fuel charges with extra tip to the driver.

As the fare is exorbitant, some migrant workers are looking at other modes of transport. “We got in touch with some tempo operators who transport vegetables. They said they will take 13 of us, including four children, for Rs 60,000 to Chhattisgarh border. If we have that much money, we would stay on here,” said Radhe Shyam, who was evicted from his worksite.