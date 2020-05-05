Since EIA amendment, 16 pharma companies apply for green clearances in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since the Central government announced a one-time opportunity for manufacturers of bulk drugs and pharmaceutical intermediaries to get their proposals seeking environment clearance under ‘B2’ Category approved, the environment department in Telangana has received applications from 16 companies. Most of these companies have their plants located in Bhuvanagiri and Medak districts.

Some of them have applied for environmental clearances to expand their production capacities 2-3 times the present size and also include more number of products, including drugs being used to treat Covid-19 like Hydroxychloroquine and Lopinavir, apart from other anti-viral drugs and antibiotics.

On March 27, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests amended the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA)-2006. According to this, manufacturers of bulk drugs and intermediaries can apply for environment clearances for their projects, like adding new products to their production capacities or for expanding the present production capacity, under the B2 Category instead of A Category.

This new amendment would be in force till September 30 this year and it is expected that more pharma companies from the State may apply for environmental clearances.

Under the B2 Category, the proposal for environment clearances would be dealt at the level of State government itself, by Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).Also, the projects falling under this category are exempted from the requirement of a public hearing, getting Environment Impact Assessment studies done and collecting baseline data.

The re-categorisation was done by the Central government to fast-track the process of granting environment clearances for such companies, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure enough drug availability and production in the country.