STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Since EIA amendment, 16 pharma companies apply for green clearances in Telangana

This new amendment would be in force till September 30 this year and it is expected that more pharma companies from the State may apply for environmental clearances.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since the Central government announced a one-time opportunity for manufacturers of bulk drugs and pharmaceutical intermediaries to get their proposals seeking environment clearance under ‘B2’ Category approved, the environment department in Telangana has received applications from 16 companies. Most of these companies have their plants located in Bhuvanagiri and Medak districts.

Some of them have applied for environmental clearances to expand their production capacities 2-3 times the present size and also include more number of products, including drugs being used to treat Covid-19 like Hydroxychloroquine and Lopinavir, apart from other anti-viral drugs and antibiotics.

On March 27, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests amended the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA)-2006. According to this, manufacturers of bulk drugs and intermediaries can apply for environment clearances for their projects, like adding new products to their production capacities or for expanding the present production capacity, under the B2 Category instead of A Category.

This new amendment would be in force till September 30 this year and it is expected that more pharma companies from the State may apply for environmental clearances.

Under the B2 Category, the proposal for environment clearances would be dealt at the level of State government itself, by Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).Also, the projects falling under this category are exempted from the requirement of a public hearing, getting Environment Impact Assessment studies done and collecting baseline data.

The re-categorisation was done by the Central government to fast-track the process of granting environment clearances for such companies, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure enough drug availability and production in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pharma companies Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp