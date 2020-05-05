State intervenes after IT firm lays off 14 techies

Aihik Sur By

HYDERABAD: After 14 software engineers were laid off by an IT company at Masab Tank, the State government’s special committee, which has been formed to look into complaints such as these, got the company to the negotiation table and convinced it to take back all the employees. However, only two of the 14 finally re-joined work as the others were not convinced of the assurances given by the company.

On March 30, 14 employees of the multinational company, which according to the Labour Department officials have thousands of employees worldwide, received marching orders citing that their project work with their client had ended, and that there were not further clients.

“Back then, the lockdown was supposed to end around April 15, so we had requested the company to keep us on till then, and that it would be easier to find a client after the lockdown is lifted. However, they did not agree to it,” one of the 14 employees told Express.

It was only when they were not receiving proper instructions from the company’s management that they approached the State government, whose IT Minister had appealed to the IT sector not to lay off employees. Thereafter, the officials from the committee, which includes those from the IT Department, Labour Department and two IT sector associations, contacted the company and enquired regarding the matter.

A Labour Department official said, “We had to do multiple rounds of discussions and counselling regarding the matter. We tried to convince them to hire them back and opt for other cost-cutting measures. Finally, they agreed to hire them back.”

“Yes, they did assure us that they will hire us back, and that they will get us new clients. However, after the lockdown was extended recently to the second week of May, we lost all hopes and decided to retract our complaint,” the IT employee said. He said he could not rely on the company’s assurances and that there was no time-frame given by the company as to when they may receive projects.

“The State government too could not do much about the matter as we were hired on the contractual basis and were not full-time employees,” he added.

The two employees, who rejoined, have been put on the existing projects for now. When asked about reimbursement for the company, an IT Department official said the Central government would soon announce a package for them.