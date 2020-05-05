STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana issues order promoting all students from class 1-9 to next level

The decision was taken following the announcement by CM KCR as the Summative Assessment exams for academic year 2019-20 could not be conducted due to the lockdown.

Published: 05th May 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an Order promoting all students from class 1 to 9 to the next classes without any final examination.

The decision was taken following the announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to promote all students up to class nine to the next higher class as the Summative Assessment (SA-2) examinations for the academic year 2019-20 could not be conducted due to lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, the GO said.

"The government, after careful examination of the matter and keeping in view hardship caused due to COVID-19 pandemic, hereby decide to cancel the Summative AssessmentII Examinations for the Classes I to IX and order to promote all the students of Classes I to IX studying in Government, Aided and Private Unaided Schools during the Academic Year, 2019-20, to next higher Classes in the Academic Year, 2020-21," the Order said.

The State government last month issued orders directing private unaided recognised schools in the state, affiliated to State Board, CBSE, ICSE and other International Boards not to increase any kind of fees during 2020-21 academic year and charge only tuition fees on monthly basis, till further orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana school students examination
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp