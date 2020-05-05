Telangana tipplers seek solace in AP

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/SANGAREDDY/MAHBUBNAGAR: Though liquor shops did not open in Telangana, it was not a cause for concern for tipplers in villages to the AP border where sales opened at 11 am on Monday. The men made the 'crossing' into the neighbouring state and lined up before the shops at the break of day. A majority even wore masks. Police maintained a strict vigil in the area to and made sure that they maintained social distancing. According to an Excise official from AP, the liquor shop at the AP-TS border used to register a sale of Rs 2 lakh per day before lockdown, but on Monday the sales crossed Rs 30 lakh. Those in the erstwhile Medak district rushed to Bidar in Karnataka for getting sloshed, and those from erstwhile Mahbubnagar managed to smuggle in liquor from AP.