Telangana woman claims Moula Ali Baba took her foetus

The woman suddenly started saying that Baba came in her dream and told her that he would keep her baby.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 08:51 AM

Pregnant women

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA-GADWAL: A nine-month pregnant woman in Jogulamba-Gadwal claimed that her baby was taken away by ‘Moula Ali Baba’, in whom she reposes faith. Manjula (22), who had gone to her maternal village Pedda Pothulapadu in Manopad mandal, developed labour pain and was taken to Manopad PHC around 10.30 pm by her family.

The woman suddenly started saying that Baba came in her dream and told her that he would keep her baby. She refused to get into the delivery room, so her family members took her back home and next  morning she found that her baby bump was gone.

Responding to the incident, Dr Divya, Medical Officer of Manopad PHC, told to Express, that Manjula had visited the PHC in her seventh month and since then she had not visited the PHC until Saturday, when she refused to get admitted. She said Manjula came back on Sunday morning to report the missing foetus. “It seems she has been hiding something from us,” said Dr Divya. Due to the mounting pressure from media persons, on Monday Manjula was sent to Gadwal District Hospital for a scanning.

K Chandranna, Health Supervisor, told Express that she must have lost the foetus eight weeks ago as her uterus had shrunk to its original size. However, there are several questions which need to be answered. First, Manjula’s family members, the villagers and many others including ASHA worker Sujatha, claim she had a baby bump till Saturday, which disappeared on Sunday morning.

Second, Manjula returned from the PHC around 12.30 am on Sunday and there was no way she could have gone to any private hospital between midnight and Sunday morning as lockdown was in force.
So, how could the foetus go missing and where? A probe needs to be ordered in to the incident to unearth the truth.

