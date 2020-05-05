TPCC seeks Governor's intervention to help the poor across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-member TPCC delegation called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday and sought her immediate intervention to help the poor, who were facing difficulties owing to the failure of the State government in combating the Coronavirus.

The delegation comprised TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC Covid-19 Task Force Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy

Speaking to media persons later, Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed concern over inadequate Covid-19 tests being done in the State. Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy would stage a day-long ‘Rythu Sankshema Deeksha’ at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday from 10 am to 4 pm, demanding the government to resolve farmers’ issues. In a press statement here on Monday, he asked the DCC presidents and Assembly constituency in-charges to stage the same protest in their respective places.

Ban liquor: CPI

CPI national secretary K Narayana demanded that the Central government ban liquor across the country till the end of the lockdown period. He also asked the Union Government to immediately announce `10 lakh relief package in view of Covid-19. He along with party State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and Aziz Pasha on Monday staged a protest at Makhdoom Bhavan in Hyderabad against the attitude of the Central and State governments towards migrant workers.TDP State president L Ramana and TJS State president Kodandaram visited the protesters and gave them lemon juice to withdraw the ‘deeksha’.

Silent protest

Meanwhile, L Ramana said he would stage a two-hour silent protest in Hyderabad on Tuesday demanding that the State government resolve several issues faced by the farmers and the poor.In a press statement here on Monday, he said the farmers were facing a tough time as their produce was not being procured by the government.