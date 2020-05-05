Telangana Cabinet likely to discuss lockdown relaxations today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The crucial meeting of the State Cabinet, which is scheduled for Tuesday, is expected to give some exemptions from the lockdown. However, it remains to be seen whether the State will implement the Ministry of Home Affairs’ May 1 order in toto or not, while giving relaxations. The current lockdown in the State will end on May 7.

The State government had already given a green signal for the construction industry, apparently with an intention to retain the migrant workers as they are in the mood to return to their home states.

The Cabinet meeting will also take a key decision over whether to open liquor shops in the State or not. Indications are that the State may give some relaxations for restarting the industrial activity to reboot the economy. Even if the State government gives some relaxations, the lockdown is expected to be extended for more days, as was done by the Central government.

As of now, the State has no problems with regard to the construction of irrigation projects. Works on major irrigation projects are going on without any problems as the government raised loans for the same outside the State Budget. The Cabinet is expected to discuss the status of ongoing paddy procurement, the new agriculture policy proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Besides the relaxations, the State Cabinet meeting is also likely to discuss the prevailing economic situation and also the fall in revenues. The attitude of the Central government, which did not respond to the State’s demand, and the alternative measures to be taken to mop up revenues may also figure in the Cabinet meeting.

Decision on exams and academic year

The Cabinet meeting may also discuss when the next academic year should start and when the SCC exams, which were disrupted due to the lockdown, should be conducted