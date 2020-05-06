Ball starts to roll for Telangana government to facilitate migrant workers' journey back home

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government, on Tuesday, began the mammoth task of registering migrant workers from across the State to facilitate their return to their native States. In areas where the numbers were high, migrant workers were taken to function halls for registration. In other places, police went to migrant localities and completed the job.

Workers, who stood in queues, were given tokens. At the registration desk, they were asked to give their phone number, place of stay/work and destination as well as Aadhaar details. "It was a seamless process. The queue was long and we had to go from Madhapur to Kondapur. But the officials patiently took down our details," said Deppen Hajra, a migrant worker from West Bengal.

With this done, the officials then feed the number into a system where a registration number is generated and sent to the worker’s phone. The message reads, “Your Application number is WB/0000. Regards, Government of Telangana.” While the entire process was organised efficiently, activists urged the government to allow one individual to represent his entire family. “Several men went out to register for their family members.

After standing in line for over four hours, they were told to get the entire family. It is not right to expect small children and women to walk 12 km and come to register,” said Meera Sanghamitra, an activist. A worker echoed the opinion. “They can authorise us based on Aadhaar cards,” said Ram Kishan from Chattisgarh.

J&K natives in Hyd seek SHRC help

Hyderabad: Nearly 260 students from Jammu and Kashmir urged the State government to make arrangements for their safe return to their hometowns on Tuesday. They took up the matter with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), saying they were depressed over being stuck in Hyderabad and wanted to return to their families.

“Since all modes of public transport stand cancelled, we are unable to go back home. Many of us are patients who had come to Hyderabad for medical care,” read their letter. The letter was recommended for consideration by the former Chief Justice of AP and former AP SHRC Chairperson Nissar Ahmed Kakru. “The Commission hereby requests the Government of Telangana to take appropriate steps to send the petitioners to J&K,” the SHRC said