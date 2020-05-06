STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ball starts to roll for Telangana government to facilitate migrant workers' journey back home

While the entire process was organised efficiently, activists urged the government to allow one individual to represent his entire family.

Published: 06th May 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers in large number wait for registration at Saroornagar stadium in Hyderabad on Monday to go to their native by special trains

Migrant labourers in large number wait for registration at Saroornagar stadium in Hyderabad on Monday to go to their native by special trains. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government, on Tuesday, began the mammoth task of registering migrant workers from across the State to facilitate their return to their native States. In areas where the numbers were high, migrant workers were taken to function halls for registration. In other places, police went to migrant localities and completed the job.

Workers, who stood in queues, were given tokens. At the registration desk, they were asked to give their phone number, place of stay/work and destination as well as Aadhaar details. "It was a seamless process. The queue was long and we had to go from Madhapur to Kondapur. But the officials patiently took down our details," said Deppen Hajra, a migrant worker from West Bengal.

With this done, the officials then feed the number into a system where a registration number is generated and sent to the worker’s phone. The message reads, “Your Application number is WB/0000. Regards, Government of Telangana.” While the entire process was organised efficiently, activists urged the government to allow one individual to represent his entire family. “Several men went out to register for their family members.

After standing in line for over four hours, they were told to get the entire family. It is not right to expect small children and women to walk 12 km and come to register,” said Meera Sanghamitra, an activist. A worker echoed the opinion. “They can authorise us based on Aadhaar cards,” said Ram Kishan from Chattisgarh.

J&K natives in Hyd seek SHRC help
Hyderabad: Nearly 260 students from Jammu and Kashmir urged the State government to make arrangements for their safe return to their hometowns on Tuesday. They took up the matter with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), saying they were depressed over being stuck in Hyderabad and wanted to return to their families.  

“Since all modes of public transport stand cancelled, we are unable to go back home. Many of us are patients who had come to Hyderabad for medical care,” read their letter. The letter was recommended for consideration by the former Chief Justice of AP and former AP SHRC Chairperson Nissar Ahmed Kakru. “The Commission hereby requests the Government of Telangana to take appropriate steps to send the petitioners to J&K,” the SHRC  said

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana migrants Telangana lockdown Telangana migrants return Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp