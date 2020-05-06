STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress in Telangana demands Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for Koheda market incident victims

Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy wanted the fruit market to be shifted back to Kothapet till the work at Koheda was completed.

Published: 06th May 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 09:04 AM

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded the Telangana government to pay Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to each of those injured in the Koheda fruit market incident.

He visited the market and demanded stringent action against the contractor for sub-standard work. He also wanted the fruit market to be shifted back to Kothapet till the work at Koheda was completed.

Revanth alleged that the State government was involved in false propaganda by saying that paddy production increased only due to the Kaleshwaram project. He said farmers were facing several problems due to the government’s negligence and lack of facilities to procure yield.

