Coronavirus: 387 persons fined for not wearing masks in Telangana's Kamareddy

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: The Kamareddy district administration penalised 387 people for not wearing masks and collected Rs 53,350 towards fines, Municipal Commissioner J Shilaja said on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at creating awareness about the safety measures that need to be followed to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic. At first, the officials concerned imposed a fine of RS 100 to Rs 200, which they now increased to Rs 500. The same is being implemented by municipal officials at Banswada too.

Apart from this, officials also penalised several shops where social distancing was not followed and collected Rs 40,620 towards fines. Meanwhile, the Nizamabad district administration too is taking similar steps to ensure the safety of the people.