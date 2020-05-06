Coronavirus: Man fined Rs 500 for not wearing mask in Telangana's Kamareddy

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A man was fined Rs 500 by the officials of Kamareddy Municipality for not wearing a mask while moving about in the town. To ensure that people take the lockdown and necessary precautions to fight the COVID-19 seriously, Kamareddy district administration had recently passed orders that anyone found to be moving around in the district without wearing mask will be fined Rs 500.

Last month, Telangana government had passed orders, making wearing of mask compulsory for anyone who steps out of their houses. Following this across the state, district officials issued orders for penalizing people for violation of the order.

Recently a few persons were penalized for the same violation in Banswada Municipality as well. People in the rural areas are also being penalized for the violation. The Kamareddy district administration has been making masks available to public by getting them produced through the TSMEPMA and women Self Help Groups.