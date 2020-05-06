Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy slams state government for neglecting ryots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the State government take immediate corrective measures in procuring agriculture produce from farmers. He also slammed the Centre and State governments for neglecting the plight of migrant workers.

Uttam, along with other senior party leaders, staged a day-long Satyagraha Deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan here to protest the two issues. The TPCC chief said it was unfortunate that donations of hundreds of crores to the PM Cares and CM Cares funds were not being utilised to arrange free travel and food for migrant workers.

Will pay migrants’ train fare: Uttam​ to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Uttam wrote to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stating that TPCC would foot the train fare of migrant workers returning to their home States. He also stated that on behalf of the Congress, TPCC task force convener G Niranjan, Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy, AICC National Spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan and IT Cell chairman Madan Mohan would meet the Chief Secretary to discuss the modalities of payment.

Meanwhile, some of the party leaders announced personal contributions towards the cause. Jagga Reddy announced Rs 10,00,000, former Minister S Chandrashekar Rs 2 lakh, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar Rs 1 lakh each, Bellaiah Naik Rs 50,000, and G Niranjan Rs 25,000.