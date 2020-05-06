STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy slams state government for neglecting ryots

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the State government take immediate corrective measures in procuring agriculture produce from farmers.

Published: 06th May 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the State government take immediate corrective measures in procuring agriculture produce from farmers. He also slammed the Centre and State governments for neglecting the plight of migrant workers. 

Uttam, along with other senior party leaders, staged a day-long Satyagraha Deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan here to protest the two issues. The TPCC chief said it was unfortunate that donations of hundreds of crores to the PM Cares and CM Cares funds were not being utilised to arrange free travel and food for migrant workers.

Will pay migrants’ train fare: Uttam​ to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Uttam wrote to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stating that TPCC would foot the train fare of migrant workers returning to their home States. He also stated that on behalf of the Congress, TPCC task force convener G Niranjan, Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy, AICC National Spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan and IT Cell chairman Madan Mohan would meet the Chief Secretary to discuss the modalities of payment.

Meanwhile, some of the party leaders announced personal contributions towards the cause. Jagga Reddy announced Rs 10,00,000, former Minister S Chandrashekar Rs 2 lakh, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar Rs 1 lakh each, Bellaiah Naik Rs 50,000, and G Niranjan Rs 25,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana Congress Telangana farmers Telangana government
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp